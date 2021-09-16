Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Shares of Steppe Gold stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.41.
About Steppe Gold
