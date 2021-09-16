Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Shares of Steppe Gold stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.