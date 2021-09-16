Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

SHOO stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

