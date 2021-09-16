StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.17

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 3060764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 2.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
