StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.17

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 3060764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

