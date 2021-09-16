Stride (NYSE:LRN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

LRN opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $35.86.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,797,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Stride by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after buying an additional 896,904 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,897,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stride by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

