Strike 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.52 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $59.95 or 0.00124658 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $178.02 million and $13.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00176892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.68 or 0.07478302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,993.72 or 0.99789731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.00 or 0.00871205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.