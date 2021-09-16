Stuart Caldwell Sells 17,828 Shares of Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) Stock

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) insider Stuart Caldwell sold 17,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £47,244.20 ($61,724.85).
Shares of STU stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Thursday. Studio Retail Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 216 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of £229.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.50.
Studio Retail Group Company Profile
