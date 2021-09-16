Stuart Caldwell Sells 17,828 Shares of Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) Stock

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) insider Stuart Caldwell sold 17,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £47,244.20 ($61,724.85).

Shares of STU stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Thursday. Studio Retail Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 216 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of £229.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.50.

Studio Retail Group Company Profile

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. Its Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

