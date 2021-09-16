Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 400 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,287. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.61.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
