Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Sunnova Energy International worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

