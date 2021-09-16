SuperRare Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $134.42 million and $6.53 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002768 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperRare has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00142147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00803086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046957 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

RARE is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.