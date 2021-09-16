suterusu (SUTER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.30 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. suterusu has a market cap of $21.30 million and $143,753.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00062032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00140204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00804679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046220 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

