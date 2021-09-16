SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $32,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $597.89 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.03. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.34.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.