SVB Leerink Boosts Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $7.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $842.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

