Swiss National Bank Sells 10,900 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Welbilt by 217.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

