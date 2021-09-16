Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,239.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American States Water Profile

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.