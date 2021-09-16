Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

