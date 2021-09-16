Swiss National Bank Sells 8,286 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 30,851.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSEM opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

