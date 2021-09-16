Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSREY. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,841. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.