SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $5.18 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,172 shares of company stock worth $2,572,712. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.06. The company had a trading volume of 167,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,419. SYNNEX has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $130.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.