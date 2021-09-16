T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.50. 67,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,919. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

