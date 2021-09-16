Tael (WABI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $62.56, $13.96, $24.72 and $4.92. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00062174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00140343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.88 or 0.00798995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $4.92, $7.20, $18.11, $34.91, $45.75, $13.96, $6.32, $119.16, $5.22, $10.00 and $24.72. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

