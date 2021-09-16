Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Up 171.5% in August

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the August 15th total of 604,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 22.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Takung Art stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Takung Art has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $101.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.13.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 205.07% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Takung Art by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Takung Art by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.