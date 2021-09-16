Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen Sells 32,180 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TNDM stock opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,467.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.