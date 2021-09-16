Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.43

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TND opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £30.64 million and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 561.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 591.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. Tandem Group has a 52 week low of GBX 350 ($4.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.47).

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

