Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.43

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON TND opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £30.64 million and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 561.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 591.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. Tandem Group has a 52 week low of GBX 350 ($4.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.47).
