Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.62.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.