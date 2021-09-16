Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

TH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 100.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $46,348,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TH remained flat at $$3.53 during trading on Friday. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.05.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

