TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.
TASK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.
NASDAQ:TASK opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $75.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
