TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

TASK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $75.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TaskUs will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

