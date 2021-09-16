Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,397,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TAUG opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Tauriga Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
About Tauriga Sciences
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.