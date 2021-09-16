Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,397,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TAUG opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Tauriga Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

