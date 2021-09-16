Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Holdings Increased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home comprises about 5.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $142,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,107. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

