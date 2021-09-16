Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The ODP were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 718,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after purchasing an additional 410,596 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The ODP’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

