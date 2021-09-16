Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Macerich were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.12.

MAC opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

