Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 19.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

