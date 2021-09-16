Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,447 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,744 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Transocean were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 90.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

In other news, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

