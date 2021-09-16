Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,045 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amyris were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $50,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amyris by 1,724.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,968 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,998,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 845,245 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

