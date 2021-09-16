Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Big Lots were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.