Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 61,067 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,067 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE VSTO opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.