Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Tecnoglass worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

