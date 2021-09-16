Ted Baker (LON:TED) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $145.28

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.28 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 170.40 ($2.23). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06), with a volume of 864,608 shares.

TED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.63. The firm has a market cap of £291.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

