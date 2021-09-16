Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

