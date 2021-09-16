Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.25.
OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
