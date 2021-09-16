Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 95,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 679,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

TPST stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). As a group, research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.