Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 91,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.