Teresa L. Elder Sells 15,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 411.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at $6,148,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 198,267 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 134,190.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 36.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOW. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

