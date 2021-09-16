Terracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $611,896.75 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Terracoin has a market cap of $611,896.75 and $226.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,898.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.82 or 0.01339961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.00545309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00327034 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

