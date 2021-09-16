TerraUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $154.36 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005417 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011253 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,584,590,845 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

