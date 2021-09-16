THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Up 341.4% in August

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 341.4% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Get THC Biomed Intl alerts:

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.