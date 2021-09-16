THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Up 341.4% in August

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 341.4% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
