The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $854.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

