The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic expansion strategies. To provide ESG-focused investment opportunities, it inked a deal to acquire Sphera, while the buyout of DCI will further enhance its digital capabilities. Further, net inflows are likely to keep aiding assets under management (AUM) growth. However, elevated costs are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent. Moreover, high debt levels along with lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remain other key near-term concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BX. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $135.43.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

