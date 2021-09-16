The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

