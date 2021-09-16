The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $10,414,230,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

