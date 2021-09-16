The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,312,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,515 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $125,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

KO opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

