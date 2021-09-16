The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.35.

EL stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,308. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

